‘Mob Psycho 100’ Coming To An End Soon

It looks like a fan-favorite shonen title is about to make its final bow. After more than five years, Mob Psycho 100 will be coming to an end on December 22.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Mob Psycho 100 confirmed his next chapter of the web-comic will be his last. The artist ONE shared his surprising announcement with a short statement which can be found below, and fans are reeling from the abrupt confirmation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it is sad to see Mob Psycho 100 go, readers of the web-comic are not surprised. The series has been slogging through its final arc for awhile now, and ONE surely wants to wrap it before it goes on too long.

The announcement comes just before Mob Psycho 100 gets a couple of new adaptations. Netflix will help produce a live-action drama based on the series next year, and a new anime OVA will also be released. The short will focus on Arataka Reigen as the self-proclaimed psychic explores new pieces of his mentorship with Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you sad to see the end of Mob Psycho 100 upon us? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!