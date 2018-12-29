‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 English Dub Licensed by Crunchyroll, Funimation

The second season of Mob Psycho 100‘s English dub has been officially licensed by both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Crunchyroll will be producing the English dub, and will stream the second season of Mob Psycho 100 both subtitled and with an English dub. Funimation will stream it with an English dub as well. It was previously announced that the second season would officially launch on January 7, 2019, with special Crunchyroll-helmed theater showings of the first episode on January 5th in the United States.

You can check out an official preview of the subtitled version of Mob Psycho 100 Season Two below:

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the second season of Mob Psycho 100:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, the webcomic artist best known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, an 8th grader with psychic abilities. He tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on them.

As more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions in check, but the fate of the world depends on him doing so. His hilarious mentor, Reigen, often makes things worse given that he has his own goals and wants for Mob. The first season of the anime aired in 2016.

