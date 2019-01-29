‘Mob Psycho 100’ Fans Are Scared for Mob After the Latest Episode

Fans have noticed how the second season of Mob Psycho 100 has seen a more emotionally confused Mob. After the growth he experienced over the first season, the second has seen him battling more of his inner demons and coming to terms with his own feelings.

The latest episode of the series begins one of the most emotionally charged arcs of the series, and fans don’t know how to feel. All they know is that they’re scared for Mob’s well being right now.

Episode 4 of the series kicked off the Mogami arc of the series in which Mob and Reigen found themselves up against the strongest evil spirit in the series to date. As the spirit of a psychic who devoured spirits until he became a vengeful spirit himself, Mogami possessed a poor girl who Mob didn’t want to hurt. Mob could not fight against this evil power without damaging the body that was being held hostage.

All he could think to do was send his own spirit into the girl’s body, and thus was challenged to the toughest fight he has ever had yet. The next episode sees Mob undergoing a very distressing test, and fans are scared. Read on to find out how fans are feeling after Episode 4, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Sooooooo…

‘You’ve Got a Big Storm Coming’

Same Sad Energy…

A Familiar Mood…

Mood after episode 4 of Mob Psycho 100 s2 pic.twitter.com/qu17HcfmfI — The Driver Who Is Hurt By ?? (@JosephMiller123) January 28, 2019

It Did NOT Play…

The new Mob Psycho 100 did not come to fucking play — Jacob the Oracle (@JacobTheOracle) January 29, 2019

Mob is Struggling…

The new Mob Psycho episode was fire ?



It’s wild to see Mob sweat and struggle.

Without spoiling, just wanna say that I feel bad for him ? pic.twitter.com/0OhQQ3yHww — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 28, 2019

Need a Group Therapy Session

So I just watched the latest episode of Mob Psycho 100… Anybody wanna organize a group therapy session with me? ?#mobpsycho100 #mp100 — TheGreatDarkOne (@TheGreatDarkOne) January 29, 2019

‘Stay Strong’