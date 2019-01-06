‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Debuts Tomorrow and Fans Are Freaking Out

Mob Psycho 100 has been on a hiatus for some time now, but the anime won’t be kept down for long. At long last, the series is set to debut a new season to ring in 2019, and fans are freaking out over the impending premiere.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 season two will go live tomorrow, and the January 7 date is marked on lots of calendars. Just, check out the slides below and you will see.

For those out of the loop, Mob Psycho 100 will make a comeback tomorrow when it second season debuts. The anime will have its public premiere on January 7 with characters like Mob and Reigen returning. Madhouse is overseeing the second season as hoped with Yuzuru Tachikawa directing once more. Hiroshi Seko has been tasked with series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will step in as character designer for the return.

As you can see below, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement, and others are giving their own review of the premiere. A few days ago, Crunchyroll was able to bring the premiere to U.S. theaters early on January 5, giving lucky moviegoers a chance to check out Mob after all this time. So far, initial reactions to the first episode have been good, so fans will want to keep up with the second season as it moves forward.

If you are wanting to keep up with Mob Psycho 100, you are in luck when it comes to streaming. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream the series simultaneously with Japan. The former will host both the Japanese and English dub on respective delays, so netizens will have a choice when it comes to binging Mob Psycho 100 this season.

So, will you be watching this second season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

Went to the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 premier. Here are my thoughts:



· The art was amazing and continues to shine in Season 2



· It was the OVA + 1st episode of season 2



· First episode was cool just wish there was a fight in there ANYWHERE.



Mob on the big screen was lit ?✨ pic.twitter.com/hFZT2vomBa — ?TSN | L33t_City @Midnight (@L33t_Gaming) January 6, 2019

