Megan Thee Stallion Drops Major Update for Her New Prime Video Anime

Megan Thee Stallion is now in the works on a brand new anime for Prime Video, and the artist recently dropped a major update as the anime enters a new phase of production. Megan Thee Stallion has easily taken over the world of music thanks to how many of her titles go on to nab major awards and streaming numbers, but she’s been a huge hit with anime fans too. The artist has shared her love and enthusiasm for anime many times over her career thus far, and now she’s taken it to the next level with an original anime of her own.

Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing work on an original anime project for quite some time, but officially announced it was in the works last year. Working together with producer Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite), the artist took to social media to share a notable update on the new anime project. Teasing that she was starting voice recording work for her character, and even revealing the name of the new show is likely Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion is hyping up something special. You can check out her full update below.

“I’m about to record my voice for my new character for my new anime, Hotties with Carl Jones,” Megan Thee Stallion teased. “If you love bad b––hes, fly clothes, cool ass hairstyles, ass whoopings, storytelling, character arcs, motherf––king development…this might be the anime for you…This has been in the works for so long, and I’m just so happy that it’s finally coming to life.” It’s great to see the artist so excited for the new project as she has been clearly excited about all of her anime favorites in a way that fans have absolutely been loving.

When Megan Thee Stallion first revealed her new anime project last year, the response from fans was very positive then too. It was revealed then that this new anime was going to be an original series for Prime Video with Carl Jones working closely together with the artist to make it happen. She didn’t reveal any story info about the new series back then, however, and only teased, “You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life.” But thanks to this update, we’ve now gotten the anime’s name.

When Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Anime Come Out?

Megan Thee Stallion’s new Hotties anime has yet to announce when it’s going to release as of this time, but it will be releasing with Prime Video when it drops. This update confirms that she herself will be playing a big role in the new series as many fans had been hoping for, but it’s not really clear just how much she will be seen in the new series. It could be that she’s a prominent character that we only see a few times rather than the star of the entire project if she’s not going to be doing much voice recording (as what seems to be the case with this update as well).

Seeing Megan Thee Stallion also doing dubbing work for her part in it all does tease that we could be much closer to seeing the new anime making its debut than expected. There’s a hope we’ll get to see this in action in 2027, and fans will get to see a new anime from a major anime fan who has even incorporated it into her music. It should be a neat experiment to see play out.

