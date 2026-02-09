10 Anime Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Off

Some anime characters are so magnetic that they feel like they are borrowing screen time from a show that cannot fully contain them. Maybe their backstory is only implied, or their role is mostly support when they clearly have their own ambitions. Maybe they are a rival who has a totally different philosophy from the protagonist and you want to see how they operate when the camera is not judging them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Or maybe they are the mentor type whose prime years are basically a legend the main story references but never shows in full. A spin-off works best for characters like that because it lets the writing shift perspective and genre. Spin-offs are also a chance to explore parts of the worldbuilding that the main plot cannot slow down for. It reveals a different angle of the same universe and proves that the character was never “side” at all.

10. Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi already has a canon on-ramp in Attack on Titan: No Regrets, so a proper Levi spin-off should treat that story as the prologue. A Levi-led series would hit hardest by staying in the early Scout era and leaning into small, punishing missions the main plot never lingered on. Viewers already know Levi can slaughter Titans with ODM gear, so the tension should come from decisions that cannot be solved with blades. Put him in situations where competence still costs lives, and you get a grounded military thriller that feels fresh while staying faithful to the source.

9. Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi’s life contains enough turning points for a full political tragedy, and the franchise still hasn’t exhausted the potential of that angle. A spin-off could follow his rise as a prodigy, his ANBU years, and the escalating Uchiha–Konoha conflict with the patience it deserves. The appeal comes from watching a brilliant kid get cornered by institutions and “necessary” decisions that age like poison.

Danzo’s influence, the village’s fear after the Nine-Tails attack, and the Uchiha’s isolation would provide constant pressure. The ending is known, but the suspense would come from the step-by-step erosion of options that leads to catastrophe.

8. Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Courtesy of MAPPA

Nobara has the attitude and fighting style to carry a bold, stylish spin-off that doesn’t need to lean on legacy clans or destiny. Her Straw Doll Technique invites creative cases, urban legends, and curse-of-the-week storytelling that still feels crunchy and tactical. A series centered on her would highlight what Jujutsu Kaisen does best when it slows down: clever problem-solving, social friction, and sharp character voice.

A Nobara spin-off should also commit to her perspective on identity and belonging. Rural upbringing versus Tokyo’s cruelty, the cost of staying uncompromising, and the way she judges people fast would make strong episodic drama. Let her be messy, funny, and ruthless, and the show would stand apart from the more brooding leads typical of the genre.

7. Yoruichi Shihōin (Bleach)



Yoruichi has everything a spin-off needs: noble status, criminal history, and deep ties to the Soul Society’s covert machinery. Her exit from the Shihōin clan and her connection to the Onmitsukidō and Stealth Force open the door to espionage arcs that Bleach mostly kept in the background. You could build whole seasons around black-ops missions, internal purges, and the politics of a rigid afterlife government.

Her story would also give Bleach a chance to explore the Soul Society’s class system with real teeth. Noble privilege, tradition, and the consequences of defying the Central 46 all fit her character perfectly. A slick, stealth-heavy action series with court intrigue would let Yoruichi shine without needing the usual world-ending escalation.

6. L Lawliet (Death Note)

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

L can carry a full detective series because his skill set fits episodic mysteries and long-form conspiracies. He operates through deduction, probability, and psychological pressure, so a spin-off could deliver case-of-the-week crimes that slowly connect into a larger network. The best part would be watching him test suspect, and push allies to their limits while staying weirdly calm and petty about snacks. The Death Note canon confirms L had a major reputation and solved cases globally, even though the main story only shows the Kira investigation.

5. Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Courtesy of Studio Bones



Mustang deserves a spin-off because his rise through the military is packed with moral compromise, ambition, and consequences. You could track his path from idealistic officer to someone who decides the system must be changed from within, then show exactly what that costs. His Flame Alchemy looks flashy, but the real draw is his mind for strategy and his willingness to play political chess.

A Mustang series would also expand Amestris as a militarized state with scars that never fully heal. The Ishvalan War, the culture of obedience, and the machinery of propaganda would hit differently when seen through a commander who both benefits from it and hates it. That tension is prime long-form storytelling, especially if the show refuses to soften the uglier choices.

4. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)



Killua’s spin-off would be the cleanest way to explore the assassin world Hunter x Hunter keeps teasing. The Zoldyck family’s business model, training methods, and internal hierarchy are fascinating, and Killua sits at the emotional center of it all. His story blends action with psychological recovery, and that combination has real staying power.

Friends and “normal life” don’t come with instructions when you grew up on conditioning and torture immunity training. Give him arcs that test his boundaries, his ethics, and his loyalty, and you get character growth that feels earned rather than convenient.

3. Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

We’ve already seen glimpses of Gojo’s past — his student years, his partnership with Suguru Geto, and the ideological split that reshaped their era — but there’s still so much more left to explore. A spin-off centered on Gojo could expand on these events, offering a deeper look at how the modern jujutsu world became so fractured. His immense power is undeniably captivating, but the true heart of his story lies in the loneliness and responsibility of being “the strongest.” Watching Gojo try to build a future through education and reform would give the story purpose beyond spectacle.

2. Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)



Erza could carry a spin-off that shifts Fairy Tail toward a more character-driven, quest-based format. Her past with the Tower of Heaven, her discipline, and her sense of duty make her perfect for stories about responsibility rather than chaos. She also has one of the most versatile combat toolkits in the franchise, which opens up endless matchups and mission types.

Guild politics, protecting weaker teammates, and choosing mercy when vengeance feels easier all fit her. It would also give room for quieter moments that show why she keeps fighting even when she’s exhausted.

1. Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation



Vegeta has the richest long-term character arc in Dragon Ball, and a spin-off could finally treat his history as more than flavor text. His early life as a Saiyan prince under Frieza’s shadow, the loss of Planet Vegeta, and the psychological wreckage of serving an empire would make a compelling prequel. The story has built-in tragedy and scale, plus a lead who starts as a villain and earns growth the hard way.

His rivalry with Goku is iconic, but his best material comes from family, pride, and the constant urge to measure himself against a standard that keeps moving. Give him a narrative that prioritizes consequences, and the spin-off could feel sharper and more mature than the mainline formula.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!