Frieren Stars Weigh In on Fern and Stark Romance in Season 2: “Date Already!”

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has started to explore more of the burgeoning romance between Ferk and Stark with its latest episode, and it turns out that the voice stars behind the characters have wanted to see this happen too. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been airing new episodes through the Winter 2026 months thus far, but it’s also been much less intense than what fans got to see in the first season. Diving more into the dynamics between its main trio, the new episodes have also made time for a possible romance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is an element of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End that fans have been wanting to see much more of since the first season, and it turns out that the voice stars behind them have been excited to see this new dynamic bloom as well. Speaking to a news outlet in Japan, voice stars Kana Ichinose (who voices Fern) and Chiaki Kobayashi (who voices Stark) opened up about their characters’ possible romance. And as Ichinose echoes many fans, “… I think of Sein’s words, ‘Let’s just go out and date already!!!”

Frieren Stars Speak Out on Possible Fern and Stark Romance

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“When Stark says something bold, Fern joins in too…it’s a bit like watching a child, and you can’t help but want to root for her (laughs),” Ichinose began. “Of course, when I’m acting, I put myself in Fern’s shoes, but when I reread the original work, it’s really frustrating.” Much like fans, Ichinose is “frustrated” about the awkwardness to the original duo but loves that aspect of them too, “I think that awkwardness is a lovely thing about the two of them, and at the same time, I think of Sein’s words, ‘Let’s just go out and date already!!!’…both feelings are present.”

As for Kobayashi, the star noted how Stark has begun to notice smaller things about Fern as well, “As for Stark, because he’s been spending more time with Fern, he tends to always bring up Frieren’s name when they talk about things together. Before he noticed, there was just a good atmosphere between them, but now he’s started to notice things like that.” But that’s also starting to change as Kobayashi explains, “As he starts to pay more attention to different things, he starts to be more considerate. I think that atmosphere is so realistic and amazing.”

What’s Next for Fern and Stark in Frieren Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

There’s really no telling whether or not Fern and Stark will get together anytime soon considering that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is following this party on a very long journey. The series’ pace is unlike many other shows as there are some major events that happen in various moments, but the majority of the show is more focused on highlighting just smaller phases of the party’s life as they go on this adventure. It’s why it’s been such a hit with fans.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going to be around for a much shorter run than seen in the anime’s first season as well, so there are unfortunately going to be fewer opportunities to focus on Fern and Stark’s potential love life like seen with the anime’s latest episode. We’ll just have to stay tuned as the new season streams with Crunchyroll to see what happens.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – The TV