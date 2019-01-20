‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season Two Episode Count Surfaces

Mob Psycho 100 is back on its game now that season two has gone live. After some time away, the fan-favorite series returned this winter with a brand-new season, but audiences shouldn’t expect the show to stick around.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 season two is already a few episodes in, and a new report says it won’t last too-too long.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Spy Otaku posted an alleged episode count for the anime’s latest season. The well-known reporter told followers Mob Psycho 100 will only run for 12 episodes, making it a single cour event.

It seems that the Mob Psycho 100 S2 will not be long~~ it’s listed for 12 episode. pic.twitter.com/o1tqrQ3rPG — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) January 19, 2019

Of course, there are fans disappointed by the short order; After all, Mob Psycho 100 did make fans wait quite some time for its second season. The anime kicked off in July 2016 and ran until the fall cour of that year began. Studio Bones kept Mob Psycho 100 shelved until the manga drummed up enough content to see out a new season, and the TV show was brought back to life in 2019.

Still, the surfaced episode count has got fans wondering whether a third season may be in the works already. Mob Psycho 100 has quite a bit of content to cover still, and netizens are not sure if season two can cover the rest of its arc given its single cour status. As such, a third season may be needed to round out the anime, and fans can only hope such a continuation won’t take years this time to come around.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.