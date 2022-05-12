Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares First Trailer, Release Window

Mob Psycho 100 has kept a low profile since its second season ended, but fans learned this year a third season was in the works. Of course, netizens have been waiting for an update on the anime ever since, and we’ve finally got it! The first trailer for Mob Psycho 100 season three is here, and it confirms the anime’s comeback window.

As you can see below, the trailer for Mob Psycho 100 season three is just as promising as we expected. The clip showcases a slew of familiar faces as Mob and Reigen contend with the fallout of last season. It seems there are even more espers out there ready to target Mob after learning of his true power. And of course, fans know they’ll get to see the psychic show off in battle at one point or another.

【Official Trailer】

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

Scheduled for October 2022!



According to this new trailer, Mob Psycho 100 will debut its new season this fall. October 2022 is the official release window. This means the show will be going up against big-name series like My Hero Academia when it drops, but that’s not all. The fall will welcome back Bleach at long last with its Thousand-Year Blood War adaptation, so it would put things lightly to say the fall season this year is stacked.

Of course, if you have not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can do so easily enough. The show’s first two seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll right now. You can find out more details about the show below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he’s surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?”

