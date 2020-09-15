My Hero Academia Crossover Brings Mob Psycho 100 to Class 1-A

✖

My Hero Academia has a full stable of young heroes that are looking to make a name for themselves in their world of crime fighters, and a certain psychic powerhouse known as Mob from Mob Psycho 100 has joined the ranks of Class 1-A in UA Academy thanks to some crossover fan art. While neither of these two popular anime franchises have had official crossovers with other series, aside from the likes of the video game of Jump Force, Mob would definitely find himself in good company were he to be a part of the aspiring hero school!

A third season for Mob Psycho 100 has yet to be confirmed, unlike the juggernaut of My Hero Academia which was given a fifth season immediately following the end of its finale, but we imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we see the return of these supernatural battles. Created by the mangaka who goes by the moniker of "ONE", Mob spent the majority of his story using his powers in a bid to save the world from spirits and supernatural figures. Though we aren't sure if Mob would indeed join up with the students of UA Academy, this art work certainly shows us how he could be a super hero in training.

Twitter User AllAnimeVibe shared this fan art that fuses the world of Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia, imagining what the psychic hero would look like if he were to join Class 1-A in their battle to save the world from super villains and monsters alike:

This My Hero Academia X Mob Psycho 100 crossover is fire 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAt20cp6x0 — anime vibes ✨ (@AllAnimeVibe) September 14, 2020

My Hero Academia's manga story line happening right now proves how valuable an asset Mob would be as the students of Class 1-A, and the professional heroes of their world, face off against the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With Shigaraki and his crew being stronger than they ever have before, Mob and his insane power might help turn the tide of the Paranormal Liberation War if they were to have a crossover at this exact moment.

What do you think of Mob being added to the roster of My Hero Academia's Class 1-A?