‘Mob Psycho 100′ Confirms Spin-Off Series’ Length

Mob Psycho 100 might have closed its web-comic last year, but the series has a bit more to give. After all, a spin-off is coming for the supernatural series, and fans have learned how long it will run for.

Spoiler, it isn’t that long. Fans will want to savor each update because Mob Psycho 100 isn’t playing around.

According to an update by Shogakukan, the artist ONE will release their spin-off of Mob Psycho 100 later this month. The Japanese release is set for February 19, and it will be comprised of a single volume. Reigen: The Man with Max 131 Spiritual Power will focus on the older man and his the jobs he takes without Mob.

As the owner of Spirits and Such Consultation Office, Reigen does have plenty of gigs to cover. This spin-off will act as a slice-of-life visit into Reigen’s work, and it will introduce a new worker of his. A high school girl will begin working at his shop part-time, and fans know it won’t take long before she susses out Reigen’s true self.

If you cannot wait any longer for new Mob Psycho 100 material, then you are in luck. After all, the series does have an anime under its belt, and the series just stepped out with its second season this year. January 2019 kicked off with the long-awaited continuation of Mob Psycho 100, and season two episodes can be found on sites such as Crunchyroll to stream.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.