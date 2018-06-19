‘Mob Psycho 100’ Stage Play Gets Sequel

Mob Psycho 100 fans are having a great year as not only is the anime series getting a second season, but the stage play for the series has done so well in Japan that it’s earned a sequel of its own!

The second Mob Psycho 100 stage play will run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from September 13-17 and at Shinkobe Oriental Theater in Hyōgo from September 20-23 in Japan.

The stage play released the first key visual for the play returning the returning Setsuo Ito as Mob and Takeshi Nadagi as Dimple. Keita Kawajiri will return to write the script for the sequel as well.

The first stage play was directed by Keita Kawajiri and ran in the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from January 6 to January 14. It featured pretty close representations of the series in real life as well as starring Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead once again. Other cast members included Ryōma Baba as Arataka Reigen, Takuya Kawaharada as Teruki Hanazawa, Yūta Hoshino as Hikaru Tokugawa, Naoya Gōmoto as Musashi Gōda, Miyu Suenaga as Ichi Mezato, Marina Tanoue as Tome Kurata, Gaku Matsumoto as Ritsu Kageyama, Yuya Kido as Tenga Onigawara, and Takeshi Nadagi as Dimple.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

As for the anime series, the second season has been confirmed to have the title Mob Psycho 100 II, but no additional details have been revealed as of yet outside of a new key visual featuring any of the characters.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.