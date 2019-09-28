Mobile Suit Gundam Gets Supernatural with New Tarot Cards

Tarot cards have had a place in several anime franchises and video games that have been released in both the mediums’ long histories. One of the most prominent that come to mind are both the video game series Persona, with the characters establishing “social links” that use the names of Tarot Cards, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure which saw the earliest Stands that Jotaro and friends faced off against held the names of Tarot cards themselves. Now, the Gundam franchise is looking to get in on the action with tarot cards of their own!

Anime News Network revealed the first details via their Official Twitter Account on the upcoming Tarot card line that merges the world of Gundam and the supernatural, taking characters from the mech franchise of Gundam 00 and giving each one their own card:

#Interest Reveal Your Mecha Pilot Future with Gundam 00 Tarot Cards https://t.co/MesSCTHibm — Anime News Network (@AnimeNewsNet) September 23, 2019

The Gundam 00 series is but one in a long line of mech series that fall under the banner of Mobile Suit: Gundam, normally united in featuring the classic design of the original mech suit. Series such as this one, Gundam Wing, G Gundam, Gundam Build Divers, and Iron Blooded Orphans are extremely different from one another, despite focusing on piloted mech suits.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The description for Gundam 00 reads as such:

“”The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new nearly infinite source of energy to replace them, in the form of large-scale solar powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, a coalition of free nations led by the United States of America; the Human Reform League, a socialist group led by China, Russia and India; and the AEU, a parliamentary organization led by the nations of continental Europe.”