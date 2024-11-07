Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter Anime Announced

If there is one thing Mobile Suit Gundam is great at, it is staying busy. The series has been around for decades now, and during that time, Mobile Suit Gundam has put forward a ton of content. From TV series to movie and video games, Gundam has done it all. Now, the franchise is eyeing a brand-new anime and Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter has fans geeking out.

As you can see below, the team at Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new Gundam anime ahead of its launch. The project will go live on November 24th, but sadly, it will not be made available globally. Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter will be screen at the LaLaport Fukuoka Mall exclusively, so mech fans are coming to terms with the limited release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter About?

As for what this new Gundam anime has in store, well – the jury is out. Bandai Namco Filmworks is keeping quiet about the limited title. So far, fans have been told Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter is a “Gundam no one has seen before.” The project’s poster echoes that sentiment as it is pretty modern. From its contemporary character designs and bright colors, Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter looks great, but its plot is still TBD. A short blurb describing the anime was posted, so you can read the vague synopsis below for what it is worth:

“A voice draws two destined individuals together for a showdown, awakening 1/12-scale statues of the Nu Gundam and Sazabi, leading to a fierce battle inside the mall.”

Featuring music by the duo illiomote, Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter is about to get weird. Bandai Namco Filmworks is taking the franchise in a new direction with this project. Gundam has delved into the world of gunpla anime in the past, let’s be clear. Shows like Gundam Build Fighters are proof enough of that interest, but Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter is leveling up the concept. Following two leads, the anime will blend Gundam builds with fate when it debuts later this month. And if we are lucky, Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter will be released online somehow for fans unable to visit in Japan.

The Gundam IP Has a Ton of Projects in the Works

Clearly, this new colorful Gundam anime has fans on edge, and it is just one of many projects in the works. Mobile Suit Gundam is nearing its 50th anniversary, and its staff wants to celebrate. As such, a slew of projects are in the works for Gundam behind the scenes, and Naohiro Ogata teased netizens about the schedule recently.

“The [Gundam] series created by Director Tomino Yoshiyuki, who created the first Mobile Suit Gundam, as well as Yasuhiko Yoshikazu and Okawara Kunio, has a very strong narrative power, and although we have been allowed to create various series, [the first series] is a framework that can be used in any era. Recently, there has been a lot of movement in Japanese animation to target overseas markets, and the trend is to move towards a global market. At a time like this, even though it was made 45 years ago, for example, races are not depicted, and characters with diverse roots appear, so in that sense, I feel that it was very important that they created a story that is suitable for going global now,” Gundam‘s general manager explained.

“There are many small works, and people from overseas say they don’t know where to start, but I think this is also a unique aspect of Gundam. There are few series in which so many new works are constantly coming out. Especially from next year, large works are scheduled to come out every year leading up to the 50th anniversary, so I hope you will look forward to them.”

As Gundam moves towards its 50th anniversary, all eyes are on the transformative anime, and who can blame fans? Since the ’70s, the franchise has been redefining sci-fi tropes and challenging what mechs can do. Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter will add to that legacy, and more projects will on its tail.

What do you think about this latest Gundam anime? Do you want to check out Mobile Suit Gundam: ALC Encounter? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

