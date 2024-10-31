Mobile Suit Gundam Live-Action Movie Locks in Sweet Tooth Director

It’s official, Gundam lovers. For years, Hollywood has been toying around a live-action adaptation of the anime, but few updates have ever been given on the project. That is all changing now, and we have Legendary Entertainment and Bandai Namco Filmworks to thank. Jim Mickle, the director behind Sweet Tooth, has signed on to helm a live-action blockbuster for Gundam fans.

The report, which comes from Deadline, brings Mobile Suit Gundam center stage. Mickle is set to direct the live-action adaptation and produce the picture as well. The director is teaming with Linda Moran who Mickey operates Nightshade, their joint production company. At this time, no writer changes have been made to the movie. Brian K. Vaughan was originally tapped for the gig, so it seems work is going down behind the scenes.

What We Know About Gundam’s Live-Action Future

Now if you have been in the anime fandom for a while, you will know that Mobile Suit Gundam has been around the block. The same goes for this live-action project as it was announced back in 2018. It was there Legendary and Sunrise announced plans to make a Hollywood adaptation of the franchise. Following Vaughan’s addition to the movie, it was announced in 2021 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts had signed on to direct the movie. But now, it seems that plan has shifted as Mickle is taking on the project.

So far, little information has been released about the live-action adaptation. It is still in the works, and at one point, the movie was attached to Netflix. Deadline says that connection has been broken, so the jury is out on where Mobile Suit Gundam will land.

What Does Gundam Have On the Horizon?

Now if you are not familiar with Gundam and its recent game, the franchise stays busy. The IP got its start in April 1979, and Yoshiyuki Tomino crafted the project at Sunrise. Following the show’s launch, Mobile Suit Gundam became a mega-hit as its space action and sci-fi mechs were beloved by all. To date, the series grossed billions of yen every year thanks to merchandise deals and media collaborations. After all, model kits are incredibly popular, and Gundam helped spearhead the hobby decades ago.

When talking about the anime specifically, Gundam is living its best life. The franchise earned rave reviews for its recent TV out, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. The female-led title was unlike anything Gundam had done before, and its gorgeous writing left fans smitten. Looking to film, Mobile Suit Gundam has posted dozens of features, and three have been released this year. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom all debuted this year. And there is more on the way.

No, seriously – Gundam is not going anywhere any time fast. Not long ago, Naohiro Ogata shared his intense vision for the future of Gundam. A lot of projects are in the works, ranging from big to small. “There are many small works, and people from overseas say they don’t know where to start, but I think this is also a unique aspect of Gundam. There are few series in which so many new works are constantly coming out. Especially from next year, large works are scheduled to come out every year leading up to the 50th anniversary, so I hope you will look forward to them.”

One day, Mobile Suit Gundam will expand its portfolio with a live-action movie. Mickle must have a vision for the anime, and Vaughan is a well-known lover of the anime. All we can do is hope their ideas pan out, so here’s to hoping the best for Gundam.

