Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Returning To Theaters

While there have been a number of different “celebrations” to kick off the fortieth anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam, this upcoming one night event from Fathom Events is taking us back into the past of the franchise with one of the most recognizable characters of the anime. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack will be re-releasing into theaters for one night only on December 5th, 2019 thanks to Fathom, having us re-enter the world Amuro and Char. While this may not be a “Gundam Satellite” or a brand new anime, we know plenty of fans of the mech suit franchise will jump at the chance to see this movie return into theaters.

Twitter User WTK shared the notification that Fathom Events would be bringing back the 1988 film back into North American theaters, re-telling the original story of Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon as they fight for supremacy using giant mech suits:

‘Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char’s Counterattack’ officially announced by Fathom Events. December 5 (subtitled). Tickets on sale now at select theaters. https://t.co/d8xVJZijYy pic.twitter.com/nVBBW28f8E — WTK (@WTK) October 18, 2019

The official description for Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack reads as such:

“Amuro and Char, two best mobile suit pilots who fought together against Titans after the Zeon’s independency war, must face each other in a fateful duel where the Neo-Zeon, led by Char, attempts to drop a gigantic meteor and its nuclear weapons to Earth in order to cause Nuclear Winter to wipe out the Earth inhabitants.”

Fathom Events has had a long history with bringing back classic, and new, anime properties to the silver screen, with some of their upcoming releases featuring such films as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Promare, and Weathering With You to name a few.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.