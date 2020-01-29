Mobile Suit Gundam Chocolate Blasts Into The Stratosphere

Gundam is easily one of the biggest anime franchises that focuses on mech suits in the world, with its competition coming in the form of the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gurren Lagen to name a few. While this year will see both a Satellite launched in the style of the series and even a life sized walking mech suit that will land in Japan later this year. While not on the same scale, fans can pick up some Gundam chocolates to satiate their sweet tooths with this newly marketed candy that is fashioned after the Zeon Principality, the villain Char, and the first series in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise!

Gundam has introduced fans to a number of different universes and stories that revolve around these unique mech suits participating in numerous battlefields. From series like Gundam Wing that shows five young pilots attempting to stop a universal conflict and G Gundam which takes the mech suits and places them into the fighting arena with one another, it’s clear that Mobile Suit Gundam will have a long history with many unique stories to come.

The currently available chocolate line for Mobile Suit: Gundam was shared by Twitter User CubeToys, detailing how the confectionary treats come in various different styles from the original series in the franchise, with the “Red Comet” chocolates being highlighted:

Sweeten any Day with These Gundam Chocolate Collection! https://t.co/d7fSaaQRxD — cubetoys (@cubetoys) January 23, 2020

The chocolates themselves vary from around $14 to $24 USD, so if you are a Gundam fanatic looking for some sweets, you could definitely do worse!

Will you be picking up some of this Gundam chocolate? What other series from the franchise would you like to see be given their own line of sugary treats? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.