Gundam Unveils New Line of Bomber Jackets

With the fortieth anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam in full swing, a bevy of plastic figurines and anime series have been released to honor the long running mech suit franchise. Now, fans will have a brand new way to honor the long running mech series, with a series of bomber jackets sporting several symbols and logos of the various factions in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. Originally created in 1985, Zeta appeared as the second anime installment of the now legendary franchise.

Twitter User Otaku USA shared the details of the upcoming bomber jackers that feature designs from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, produced by fashion designers STRICT-G which will be arriving later this month for around $350 USD for fans of the classic Gundam series:

The official description for the second Mobile Suit: Gundam series, Zeta Gundam, reads as such:

“In Zeta Gundam, we see the future world of the Universal Century through a dark mirror. Having defeated the Zeon menace, the Earth Federation has itself become cruel and oppressive. A new generation of Gundam mobile suits is created not to fight for peace, but to punish the enemies of the state, and yesterdays villains must become todays heroes in order to balance the scales of justice. And when a young civilian named Kamille Bidan is caught up in the rebellion, he little suspects the price he will pay in the fight for freedom.”

The jackets themselves will reflect the two factions of the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, also featuring a wall of text on the back of each jacket to hammer home the mission statements.

What do you think of these bomber jackets honoring Mobile Suit: Zeta Gundam? Will you be picking one of these up to honor the fortieth anniversary of the long running mech suit franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

