Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Clip Teases Creepy New Titans

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is stomping closer and closer to its worldwide premiere with Apple TV later this month, and a new clip has teased some of the creepy new Titans fans will see in the new series! The new take on Legendary's MonsterVerse is not only touted as a return for Godzilla, but also a tease that we'll be seeing some new Titans introduced to the universe. This is arguably the largest draw of this newest iteration of the franchise, and it's intriguing as fans are trying to guess what this will add to the overall MonsterVerse story at large.

This is the case with the newest sneak peek clip for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters shared from New York Comic Con's official X account that teases some creepy crawly new Titans that will be hatching from eggs at a very inopportune time. As Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teases that it will wind back the clock to showcase how humans started to discover more about the Titans' mysteries in the first place, this clip really seems like the tip of the iceberg. Check it out below:

Get excited for #Godzilla Day with an exclusive look at the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Streaming November 17th on @AppleTV+ #ad pic.twitter.com/BhJEqA3AOm — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) November 3, 2023

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Where to Watch

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ with one episode releasing every Friday after through January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of an extended partnership with Legendary, the Apple TV+ series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases what to expect from the new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

What are you hoping to see in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!