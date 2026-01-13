Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Reveals New Trailer (Introducing What Could be a Classic Kaiju)

Play video

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two is set to land on Apple TV on February 27th, once again revisiting the MonsterVerse as Godzilla and Kong look to take center stage. With the first season introducing plenty of wild new kaiju into the mix, a new giant monster is being teased that might have its origin set in the Toho-universe the first introduced the King of the Monsters. In the latest trailer, a new threat appears to be surfacing from another world, looking to challenge the kaiju currently storming the world. With various giant beasts to choose from in Godzilla’s history, let’s break down who “Titan X” just might be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is teasing that “Titan X” is preparing to be unleashed on the MonsterVerse, and while this could be an entirely new kaiju, there are some hints that it might come from Toho’s past. To start, we are able to see that “X” has quite a few tentacles surrounding it, which is similar to those of Biollante, a classic kaiju that first appeared in Godzilla’s sphere in 1989. In Godzilla Vs. Biollante, the new kaiju was revealed to be a fusion, created from a rose that had been injected with Godzilla’s DNA to give it life. Considering that it’s teased that “Titan X” comes from another world, should Monarch use Biollante, it seems that it would get a new origin story, though this isn’t the only kaiju that might fit the bill.

Other potential candidates for this new threat might be Destroyah or Monster X, two beasts that have had a killer history with the lizard king. For the former, Destroyah was born from beneath the ocean’s waves and was surrounded by terrifying crustaceans to threaten the world. There are similarities seen in the latest season two trailer for “Titan X.” As for the latter, Monster X, the name is the element that mostly connects the Godzilla: Final Wars villain to this new creature. Appearing only in the 2004 film, Monster X was a beast that was wrapped in bones, taking a page from King Ghidorah in sporting three heads.

Godzilla’s Mysterious Future

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

While Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a big project for the MonsterVerse, it is far from the only appearance that the King of the Monsters is making in 2026. Later this year, on November 6th, the long-awaited sequel to Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero, will hit theaters in Japan, North America, and around the world. With the original director, Takashi Yamazaki, returning to forge a future for his Academy Award-winning universe, the sequel still has plenty of details that remain a mystery.

In 2027, the MonsterVerse itself will continue on the big screen with the third entry in the kaiju crossover series, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Much like Godzilla Minus Zero, the story details for this Legendary production remain a mystery, though recent findings hint toward the arrival of “Space Godzilla” into the film series. Whether in Japan or North America, Godzilla and his fellow kaiju have a bright future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!