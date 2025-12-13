Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season Two Shares First Look at Godzilla’s Return

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season is set to arrive on Apple TV on February 27th next year, once again following the kaiju examiners as they deal with a world run amok. In the previous season finale for the MonsterVerse television series, Kong was front and center as the heroes of the organization returned from the Hollow Earth to find themselves on Skull Island. The first trailer for season two focuses on the giant primate and new kaiju threatening the world, many wondered if the King of the Monsters would make a comeback. Luckily, Apple TV has good news on this front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent commercial for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, kaiju fans can spot Godzilla ascending from the depths to once again return to the world of man. When last we left the lizard king, he had entered into the Hollow Earth itself and fought against another kaiju who was threatening mankind. Having the ability to traverse between worlds, it makes sense that Godzilla would make a comeback in this upcoming season, though fans might have thought the baton would be swapped entirely from the King of the Monsters to Skull Island’s ruler for Monarch’s return. While far from confirmed, kaiju fans might witness another meeting of Kong and Godzilla before the third cinematic experience arrives. You can see the first look at Godzilla below.

apple tv

What Lies Ahead For The MonsterVerse?

Apple TV

If you want a better idea of what is set to take place in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season, here’s how AppleTV describes the show’s return, “Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.”

The MonsterVerse won’t just be focusing on Monarch on Apple TV, as the streaming service has confirmed in the past that another spin-off series is in the works. While the story of the side story has yet to be confirmed, rumors have been circulating that it will follow Lee Shaw’s earlier years, with actor Russell Wyatt returning to the role. Of course, the giant monsters cannot be contained to the small screen, as Legendary’s universe is planning to return to the silver screen in 2027.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is planning to release in theaters as the third entry of the crossover series, planning to once again see Godzilla and Kong share screentime. Story details remain a mystery at this point, though there are plenty of beasts that Legendary has yet to adapt from Toho’s history to the MonsterVerse.

What do you think of Godzilla’s upcoming television return? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!