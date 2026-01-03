Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Concept Art Reveals Cut Kaiju Crossover

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is making a comeback this year, as Apple TV will be releasing the second season of its biggest streaming show. While trailers for the MonsterVerse’s return have teased some major kaiju returning to the screen, we have yet to see any giant beasts butting heads. Shockingly enough, concept art for the first season of the successful series teased a major kaiju crossover that has become the biggest event of Legendary’s giant monster-filled world. Since season two arrives on the platform on February 27th next month, perhaps we’ll see this initially ditched crossover arrive in 2026.

In unearthed concept art, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season one had presumably featured a fight between Godzilla and Kong, once again pitting the giant beasts against one another alongside Godzilla Vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While the details of this fight and why it was cut remain a mystery, seeing the King of the Monsters and Skull Island’s rule tussle has always been a delight. One of the elements that Monarch was known for is diving into the MonsterVerse’s past, so it is possible that the television show would have revisited their initial fight from the 2021 film, or perhaps reveal that they had battled years before. Luckily, while Monarch’s second season might not see Kong fighting Godzilla, we only have to wait until next year to see the two meet once again in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. You can check out the concept art below.

Some Monarch: Legacy of Monsters concept art from 2021 has just been released. pic.twitter.com/Np5LyiJKl9 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) January 1, 2026

The Kaiju Are Fighting

On top of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters returning for a second season, the MonsterVerse has also confirmed that another television series is in the works. Late last year, Apple TV announced that it was working on a spin-off series that would once again take us back to the past. Slated to focus on the younger iteration of Lee Shaw, played by Wyatt Russell, a release date has yet to be revealed, though it confirms just how confident Apple is in the MonsterVerse.

When it comes to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, here’s how the streaming service describes the kaiju comeback: “Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.”

As for the MonsterVerse on the silver screen, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will arrive next year on March 26th, 2027. Details about the story of the crossover remain a mystery, though rumors have been circulating that Space Godzilla will be the main antagonist of the third film in the series.

