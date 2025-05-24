7 Most Iconic Swords in Anime

As fun as a good fistfight can be to watch, there’s no denying that some of the best fights in anime involve swords. Be it the Japanese katana in Demon Slayer or medieval greatswords in Black Clover and Berserk, swords in anime come in all shapes and sizes, and even abstract concepts in the case of the Fate franchise. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find an action anime without at least a single sword wielder, which is a clear testament to just how much swordfights open the door to creativity in anime, not just in terms of the fight choreography and animation but also in terms of the sword’s design itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Owing to their unique designs, many anime swords have come to be just as iconic as the swordsmen who wield them. Some excellent examples of this include Guts’ Dragon Slayer from Berserk, Mihawk’s ornate Yoru in One Piece, or any of the Hashira’s Nichirin blades in Demon Slayer, all of which have become all but synonymous with their respective wielders. Having said that, while there are plenty more iconic swords in anime, these might just be the best ones of all time.

1) Guts’ Dragon Slayer (Berserk)

As far as claymores and greatswords go in anime, it’s hard to find one more iconic than Guts’ Dragon Slayer from Berserk. While the sword itself is objectively quite plain-looking, what makes the Dragon Slayer so memorable is the ease with which Guts wields it, swinging it around and chopping up humans and demons as if it were any normal-sized sword.

Having said that, don’t let the Dragon Slayer’s simple design deceive you, as the sword’s prolonged use over the years against deadly creatures and Apostles has allowed Guts to wound Astral entities including Slan of the God Hand. Despite its memorable introduction, the Dragon Slayer is indeed far more than a large hunk of iron in the hands of Guts.

2) Asta’s Demon-Slayer Sword (Black Clover)

Besides Guts, another greatsword wielder who has caught everyone’s attention as of late is Asta from Black Clover with his Demon-Slayer Sword. While even to a layman’s eye, it seems like a clear homage to Berserk, the added crossguard creates a distinctive claymore flavor with its own added quirks thanks to its unique properties perfectly suited to Asta. What makes the Demon-Slayer Sword just as memorable is Asta’s short stature, which surprisingly does not stop him from wielding the sword with just as much dexterity despite it being much bigger than him.

For those of us born without magic much like our favorite Black Bull Magic Knight, Asta’s Demon-Slayer Sword is a distinctive accessory perfect for Black Clover fans at photoshoots or conventions. Despite its rusty old appearance, the Demon Slayer is quite special even by itself, allowing Asta to channel anti-magic and cleave through even the strongest of spells, if not hit his opponents with pure blunt force.

3) Gilgamesh’s Ea/Sword of Rupture (Fate Series)

Although its appearance is quite unusual and unlike typical swords, the Sword of Rupture, or Ea as it is otherwise known, is one of the most powerful Noble Phantasms in the entire Fate franchise and may just be one of the most broken weapons in all of anime. The Ea predates the very concept of a sword and grants Gilgamesh transcendental power that cannot be replicated even by Emiya’s Unlimited Blade Works. Furthermore, the weapon can only be wielded by Gilgamesh, who only uses it against those he deems worthy of fighting it.

4) Rengoku’s Nichirin (Demon Slayer)

While Demon Slayer boasts many uniquely looking Nichirin blades, Rengoku’s sword is easily the most recognizable and iconic one of the series. Despite the Flame Hashira only making his debut in Season 2, Rengoku was quick to leave a lasting impression on fans through his final fight against Akaza.

Furthermore, Rengoku’s sword continues to hold great significance in the series, with Tanjiro inheriting the distinctive flame-shaped hilt of Rengoku’s sword and incorporating it into his own blade. If there’s any sword worth collecting from Demon Slayer, it has to be Rengoku’s, and luckily, fans can do just that from Mini Katana.

5) Toji’s Split-Soul Katana (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Surprisingly, despite being a battle shonen, katanas and swords in Jujutsu Kaisen are quite a rare sight, with the most memorable one being Toji’s Split-Soul katana. This weapon first makes its debut during the Hidden Inventory Arc, with Toji using it on multiple instances throughout.

Despite its unassuming appearance, the Split-Soul katana is quite powerful due to its ability to target an opponent’s soul, which makes it near-impossible to heal wounds inflicted by it with the Reverse Cursed Technique. This passing weapon eventually proves to be quite a game-changer in the final battle against Sukuna, wherein Maki wields an exact replica of it.

6) Ichigo’s Zangetsu (Bleach)

Any list of the most iconic swords in anime would be incomplete without mentioning the Zangetsu from Bleach. The Zangetsu, which is Ichigo’s Zanpakuto, is unlike any other in the entire series as it is a fusion of Ichigo’s Quincy powers and the Hollow White. In Shikai form, the Zangetsu typically takes the form of a large black and silver longsword that almost resembles a knife, though when Ichigo later unlocks its true powers, the Zangetsu also takes the form of dual black blades representing its unique split constitution.

7) Mihawk’s Yoru (One Piece)

While Zoro may be the swordsman that fans see the most of in One Piece, with many memorable swords like Enma, Wado Ichimonji, and the Sandai Kitetsu, the award for the most iconic sword in One Piece would have to go to Dracula Mihawk’s Yoru. Although Mihawk makes only a few appearances in the series, his incredibly ornate, jewel-studded sword is impossible to forget, with replicas being a coveted accessory for One Piece fans.

Mihawk’s Yoru made a terrifying debut in One Piece after Roronoa Zoro’s ill-fated and short-lived duel with the Warlord, resulting in the Pirate Hunter’s (at the time) inferior swords being shattered, along with a grievous wound to Zoro’s chest. Besides its unique appearance, the Yoru also lives up to its wielder’s reputation as the World’s Strongest Swordsman, with the Yoru not only being a black blade but also one of the 12 Supreme Grade swords, thus owning a legacy and reputation of its own.