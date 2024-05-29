Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Unseen Peek at Hidden Inventory Arc

The Shibuya Incident Arc might have garnered the lion's share of attention in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, but the Hidden Inventory Arc was essential in learning more about the past lives of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Showing anime fans the days when the future enemies were the best of friends while students at Jujutsu Tech, the flashback storyline didn't pull any punches in showing how brutal the supernatural series could be. As Studio MAPPA prepares for season three, the production house has released a new look at the arc that kicked off season two.

One of the main tasks that Gojo and Geto were looking to accomplish their goal of protecting the Star Plasma Vessel. The young girl was set to merge with Master Tengen, an immortal sorcerer. Unfortunately for the duo, their mission crashed and burn thanks to Toji, Megumi's father, eliminating the vessel and nearly eliminating both Geto and Gojo in the process. While Gojo was looking to burn everything down thanks to the series of events that resulted in Riko's death, the franchise would flip the script as Geto would become the villain and Gojo would go on to become one of the world's most powerful heroes.

The Hidden Inventory Arc Revisited

The Shibuya Incident Arc brought anime viewers crashing back into the present, as the Hidden Inventory Arc introduced several characters and elements that would make a comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Creator Gege Akutami hasn't been shy when it comes to killing major characters, and the battles that took place in Shibuya were proof positive of this fact. As it stands, the tally of casualties includes the likes of Mahito, Nanami, Nobara, Jogo, and countless others.

Studio MAPPA has confirmed that a third season is in the works for Jujutsu Kaisen, though anime fans might be waiting some time to see it. MAPPA has a full dance card in terms of anime projects, but once Yuji Itadori does make a return to the small screen, expect things to pop off in the supernatural shonen series immediately.

