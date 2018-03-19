‘Muhyo & Roji’ Teaser Brings The Shonen Jump Title To Life

Muhyo & Roji is an unique Weekly Shonen Jump series that had quite a following back during its run in the 2000s, so the fact that Yoshiyuki Nishi’s series has announced an anime adaptation has certainly put a spring in the step of fans.

To coincide with the announcement of the anime adaptation, the series also released the first teaser trailer for the series debuting how it will look in motion.

The release of the first trailer for the anime adaptation also comes at a good time for fans of the series as Muhyo & Roji is also planning a sequel manga to the original 2004 series releasing as of today in Japan.

The anime teaser manages to capture what made the original series so special in that its welcoming character art and design are put in a backdrop of melodrama and horror. While the horror never truly goes beyond its limits, the series has a monster of the week type of flavor that’s perfect for an anime series.

There are no other concrete details as to the production staff, number of episodes, or release date as of this writing other than the fact Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation is slated to premiere on Japan’s SKY PerfecTV! and Animax this Summer. But given that the series premiere is so close, expect more details to be unveiled as the Summer release gets closer. Until then, the teaser does enough work on its own.

For those unfamiliar with Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation, the series was created by Yoshiyuki Nishi. The series follow the titular Muhyo and Roji, a young genius Magical Law Executor and his assistant respectively, who track down wayward spirits and ghosts and condemn them to either heaven or hell depending on how many crimes appear in Muyho’s magical law book’s account of their life. The series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2004 to March 2008, and has since been collected into 18 volumes.

The English language release of the series has been licensed by VIZ Media, and they have released all available volumes as of October 2010. A sequel series has been announced for a release on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital magazine as well. Titled Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Magical Genus Magic Tool Master Chapter, the series takes place some time after the events of the original and features an older Muhyo and Roji.