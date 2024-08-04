Fan-Favorite Webseries Murder Drones Sets Series Finale Date

Murder Drones, the fan-favorite animated webseries from Glitch Productions, will conclude with a series finale on August 23rd, the studio announced. Along with a teaser trailer for the final installment, Glitch shared a statement from the series’ creator, thanking the fans that powered the YouTube show’s success. Glitch, which recently catapulted into the spotlight with their mega-hit The Amazing Digital Circus, is setting the stage for an epic finale to Murder Drones, even as fans of the series are in the comments worrying about the fates of their favorite characters, and disappointed that there are no plans for a second season.

Murder Drones launched on November 18, 2022, and over the course of its first seven episodes has already delivered almost 200 million views on YouTube. It has also spawned countless fan edits, music videos, and obsessive deconstruction videos, with superfans digging into the show for clues about meaning, and what’s next.

“Thank you all, sincerely — the team and fans — for finding value and adding so much charm to the same silly spooky stuff I’ve always obsessed over,” series creator Liam Vickers said in a statement. “Directing this show with the artists (my fwieenddss) at Glitch has been an absolute dream, and packing these characters and the story I wanted to tell into eight episodes of unchecked insanity has been the most fantastic challenge and reward experienced by human tissue to this date! While there’s certainly always more to tell in this world, I sincerely hope th finale to this wild ride is as fun and rewarding for you skin-having mitosis loving freaks as it’s been for us.”

Murder Drones is a post-apocalyptic black comedy set on Copper 9, a distant planet where all biological life has been wiped out by a catastrophic environmental event. The world, which was owned by a massive corporation, was left with only its worker drones remaining, until one day when a trio of disassembly drones — violent killing machines nicknamed Murder Drones — arrive to strip all the workers for parts. Enter Uzi Doorman, whose father is in charge of a group of worker drones in large part because he was able to design doors that the disassembly drones can’t penetrate. Uzi, less cautious than her father, would rather wage war on the disassembly drones to get their world back, leading to the ultimate conflict of the series.

Murder Drones stars Elsie Lovelock as Uzi, Michael Kovach as Serial Designation “N,” Nola Klop as “V,” Allanah Fitzgerald as Cyn / Absolute Solver, and Shara Kirby as “J.”

You can see the first seven episodes of Murder Drones on YouTube.