Look Back Live-Action Movie Just Released Its First Look Trailer (Watch Now)

Look Back, from the mind behind Chainsaw Man, is coming back to theaters with a new live-action movie, and GKIDS has dropped the first trailer showing it off in motion. Tatsuki Fujimoto was been one of the most notable creators of the last few years as during a hiatus for his main series Chainsaw Man, the creator experimented with a few one-shot stories that have each gone on to massive success. Look Back was such a hit in this era that it ended up being adapted into 2024’s best anime film overall.

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Look Back was a one-shot story that Fujimoto had released during Chainsaw Man’s run, and it lived a whole new life with a full anime feature film that went on to win some big awards. Now the story is coming to life once more with a new live-action feature film adaptation hitting screens worldwide this year, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect thanks to GKIDS. You can check out the first trailer for the live-action Look Back movie below.

What to Know for Live-Action Look Back Movie

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Look Back will be making its live-action feature film debut in Japan sometime later this year, and GKIDS has confirmed that they will be releasing the film for international territories such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland soon after. No concrete release date has been announced for the film as of this time, but its main leads have been confirmed. Deguchi Natsuki will be starring as the older Fujino, and Furi Nanase will star as the younger Fujino. Makita Aju stars as the older Kyomoto, and Okada Rokka stars as the younger Kyomoto.

Featuring Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) as writer, editor, and director, Look Back will be adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot of the same name. Daiju Koide is serving as producer under K2 Pictures (which will be handling the film’s release in Japan), and it will be giving fans a whole new take on the story that stands out from its manga and anime releases. There’s going to be a version of the story for everyone, and that’s because the original story needs to be seen by as many as possible.

Why Is Look Back Getting a Live-Action Movie?

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“…Producer Daiju Koide approached me about adapting Look Back into a live-action film, and I was given the opportunity to meet Mr. Fujimoto,” Hirokazu Kore-eda began when the live-action adaptation was first announced. “Initially, I wanted to express my gratitude for bringing such a work into the world and for having the chance to encounter it by chance on my own.” But when thinking on it further, the creator realized that he had to make the film happen.

“But on the way home, I remember deciding, ‘I have no choice but to do this.’ Filming has wrapped, and while it’s currently in editing, I believe it will be a work that captures something truly rich,” the director stated. Fujimoto’s original short follows two young girls who are inspired to become manga artists, and go on very different paths for the future. It’s been held in high regard with both its manga and anime releases, so now even more fans will get to see why.

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