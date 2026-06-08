HIDIVE Confirms New Summer 2026 Anime Release From Kagurabachi Studio

HIDIVE has just given their Summer 2026 anime lineup a big boost with the confirmed launch of a new anime from the same studio behind the upcoming Kagurabachi anime adaptation. The Summer 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and that means a whole new wave of releases is coming our way in the very near future. Each of these major releases will go to different streaming platforms, and HIDIVE has locked down another major release that fans are really going to want to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Kazuto Mihara’s The World Is Dancing has been one of the most promising new anime debuts of July, and HIDIVE has now confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new series alongside its release in Japan as part of their packed Summer 2026 anime schedule. Making its debut on June 29th for fans in the United States, Canada, and more, you can check out the newest trailer for The World Is Dancing below.

The World Is Dancing Coming to HIDIVE in June 2026

Play video

The World Is Dancing will be making its debut with HIDIVE on , and it’s going to be taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026. HIDIVE has confirmed that Episode 2 of the anime will be making its world premiere as part of a special panel during the event on Thursday, July 2nd, so a few lucky fans will be able to see even more of it in action soon enough. Based on Kazuto Mihara’s historical fantasy of the same name, it’s got some big names behind its production.

The World Is Dancing is directed by Toshimasa Kuroyanagi for Cypic (which is actually going to be the studio behind the now in the works Kagurabachi anime). Sawako Kawamitsu will be providing the scripts, and Keigo Sasaki will be providing the character designs. It will feature a voice cast including the likes of Yumiri Hanamori as Oniyasha, Simba Tsuchiya as Ishiya, Maaya Uchida as Kogane, Romi Park as Zojiro, Takahiro Sakurai as Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kan’ami, Nobuo Tobita as Nijo Yoshimoto, Mamiko Noto as Nariko, Inori Minase as Chiharu, Haruki Ishiya as Junigoro and Hazuki Seto as Satsuki.

What Is The World Is Dancing?

©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/”The World Is Dancing” Production Committee.

“We’re excited to present the highly-anticipated historical drama The World Is Dancing as part of HIDIVE’s Summer 2026 line-up of exclusive simulcasts series,” John Ledford, President of HIDIVE revealed about the new series. Going deeper, Ledford teased what makes this new Summer 2026 series special, “Told through the 12-year-old eyes of real-life Noh co-founder Zeami, The World Is Dancing presents a fictionalized dramatization of the birth of Noh that combines stunning animation together with mesmerizing elements from this classical theatrical art.”

“Audiences will be captivated from the very first frame as they are transported back 600 years and immersed into the medieval world of 14th century Japan,” Ledford continued. “The World Is Dancing is not to be missed!” With both an interesting hook for its historical setting, and some great looking visuals in the trailer, it’s clear fans are going to want to keep a close eye on this launch coming in just a few more weeks.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!