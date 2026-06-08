Major Crunchyroll Fantasy Confirms Season 2 Return After 3 Years

One major fantasy anime series you can now find on Crunchyroll has finally confirmed it’s coming back for Season 2 after three long years. There have been some major Fantasy anime franchises that are taking over the current anime conversations in the past few years as following the number of Isekai franchises hitting the big time, fans are more drawn to traditional Fantasy stories. It’s also meant that now it’s the perfect time to bring back a few series that are likely going to be a much bigger hit the second time around.

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The anime adaptation for Wookjakga’s A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special webcomic series first made its debut in 2023, and was a rather quiet hit when it first aired. The series had dropped during a very competitive year, and while it had its fans it wasn’t exactly the biggest anime out there. But now it’s finally coming back with a second season after a three year wait as A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2 has been announced for October 2026. Check out the first look below.

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A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2 has been announced for a release sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Information about its potential returning staff or voice cast have yet to be confirmed for the second season as of this time either, but it’s presumably going to feature a returning team from the first season barring any major shifts behind the scenes. What has been revealed is that FLOW is returning to provide the new opening theme, “Sorrow.”

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special‘s debut season was directed by Taishi Kawaguchi for Arvo Animation. Takamitsu Kouno provided the scripts, Hiromi Kato provided the character designs, and Kenta Higashiohji composed the music for Magic Capsule. At the center of the voice cast were the main trio of Takuma Terashima as Desir Herman, Sayumi Suzushiro as Romantica Eru, and Natsumi Fujiwara as Pram Schnaize. Terashima’s voice can be heard in this first teaser, so he’s likely going to come back for the new episodes too.

What Is A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special?

Courtesy of Arvo Animation

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is one of the major Korean webcomic series that has found some success with its anime adaptation thus far. It’s not as big of a breakout hit as fans had seen with the likes of Solo Leveling and others, but it’s been one of the adaptations that had arrived in the boom of all of those webcomic adaptation efforts. We’ve seen many more of these franchises finding their success lately, so there’s a hope that it can happen with this second season.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special does offer a fun twist on things as Desir is a magician who finds himself at the end of the world when his party of heroes is wiped out. Thanks to a surprising power, Desir then wakes up a decade in the past with the hopes of building up the power and army necessary to survive humanity’s destruction. Make sure to catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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