Mushoku Tensei Teases Big Season 2 Update

The isekai genre is only growing as more anime series and movies arrive in the medium. While there are some serious contenders aiming to be at the top of the heap, one of the biggest is most assuredly Mushoku Tensei, aka Jobless Reincarnation. Like many other members of the genre, this anime adaptation follows a protagonist from a world not too different from our own finding himself placed in a supernatural world of magic and danger thanks to an untimely demise. Now, the animation studio responsible for the series is hinting that a season two update might be on the way.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2, aka Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, confirmed at last year's Anime Expo that the release window would arrive this year, though further details have been few and far between when it comes to the specific release date. With the series produced by Studio Bind, a production studio that really cut its teeth on this anime adaptation, the animation house is hinting that fans will learn more later this month during a special panel. Much like last year's Anime Expo, Bind might release new info when it comes to the Mushoku Tensei release date for season two. The original light novel series that started it all has twenty-six volumes in total, so it shouldn't be too difficult when it comes to finding material for the upcoming episodes.

Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 News Date

Studio Bind confirmed that March 26th will be the date for news when it comes to Jobless Reincarnation Season 2. Anime Japan has become one of the biggest events in the anime world and for good reason. This year's event is already touting information for the likes of Lupin The 3rd, Attack on Titan, Konosuba, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and more. Needless to say, there is sure to be plenty of anime news coming out of this convention that has become a Japanese staple.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Jobless Reincarnation, you can catch the first season and the OVA entry on Crunchyroll. Here's how the series is described for this popular isekai, "An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible...he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural-born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land?"