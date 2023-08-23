My Adventures with Superman Episode 9 Promo Released

My Adventures with Superman has reached the penultimate episode of its debut season on Adult Swim, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with the promo for Episode 9! The Adult Swim animated series has been showcasing a new version of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as the three of them are starting from a much earlier point in their respective lives. Clark has been learning more about what his real origins are with each episode, and he’s been at the center of a major target as the government has been trying to take out this new perceived threat.

My Adventures with Superman kicked off a pretty intense two-parter with the previous episode of the series as Task Force X made a big move on Clark, and ended with him now in their clutches. It seems like things will be getting much worse before they get better as the promo for Episode 9 of the series is teasing that Clark is now in a pretty tight spot as he comes face to face with the mysterious General. You can check out the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 9 below as shared by @swimpedia on Twitter:

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Episode 9

My Adventures with Superman Episode 9 is titled “Zero Day: Part Two” and will be premiering on Thursday, August 24th at midnight on Adult Swim (and then will be available for streaming on Max the next day, with encore showings on Friday and Saturday if you miss out on the premiere). The episode is teased as such, “Superman finally gets answers to who he is and where he came from, while coming face-to-face with The General, leader of Task Force X. Meanwhile, Lois and Jimmy must find Superman before Dr. Ivo destroys Metropolis!”

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, you can now catch up with the rest of My Adventures with Superman now streaming on Max as it nears the end of its first season. It has already been confirmed for a Season 2, which is now in the works for a release in the future. But a release window has yet to be revealed for the next season of the series as of this writing.

What are you hoping to see from My Adventures with Superman's penultimate episode? How have you liked the debut season of the series so far?