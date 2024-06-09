My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 Recap with Spoilers

My Adventures with Superman has been setting up a major new mystery for Season 2, and things have taken another step forward with Episode 4! My Adventures with Superman threw fans right back into the thick of it as following the events of the first season, Clark discovered he actually has a cousin somewhere. Meanwhile, Lois and her father have been at odds because he's on the run from Amanda Waller and refuses to stay hidden. All the while, Waller and Task Force X have been working on something big in the background to take down Superman once and for all.

My Adventures with Superman has been continuing to add into these relationship troubles and overall fights with each new episode of Season 2, and that's the case for Episode 4. Featuring more of Lois and her father as the two of them are separated even further while Clark feels lonelier than ever, this episode makes some pretty big moves towards the main conflicts of the season to come. So here's a break down of everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4, "Two Lanes Diverged."

What Happens in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4?