My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 Recap with Spoilers
Here's everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4!
My Adventures with Superman has been setting up a major new mystery for Season 2, and things have taken another step forward with Episode 4! My Adventures with Superman threw fans right back into the thick of it as following the events of the first season, Clark discovered he actually has a cousin somewhere. Meanwhile, Lois and her father have been at odds because he's on the run from Amanda Waller and refuses to stay hidden. All the while, Waller and Task Force X have been working on something big in the background to take down Superman once and for all.
My Adventures with Superman has been continuing to add into these relationship troubles and overall fights with each new episode of Season 2, and that's the case for Episode 4. Featuring more of Lois and her father as the two of them are separated even further while Clark feels lonelier than ever, this episode makes some pretty big moves towards the main conflicts of the season to come. So here's a break down of everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4, "Two Lanes Diverged."
What Happens in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4?
- General Lane continues staying with Jimmy and Clark, but he's only gotten more paranoid as the days have gone by. When Jimmy receives a package from STAR Labs inviting him to a symposium because of his work with Flamebird and the fact he's Superman's best friend, General Lane gets a mysterious text message saying that they're onto him. After the opening credits, it's revealed that Clark has yet to have a proper talk to Lois after learning about his cousin. As he fails to connect with her, Jimmy invites him to be his plus one at the symposium.
- Meanwhile, when Lois heads to Clark and Jimmy's place to check in on her father, she finds that he's left. Flashing back to when she was a kid, it's revealed that her father actually tried to train Lois in the woods on survival and location tracking techniques ever since she was very young. But the young Lois herself is more concerned about her sick mother. In the early stages of their relationship, Lois and her father seem to get along just fine. Back in the present, Jimmy and Clark enjoy the sights at the symposium while Lois tracks down her father to a secret weapons room.
- She's angered at the fact he tried to slip away again without telling her (implying that he's done this a few times in the past) and he won't really explain himself either. But soon their attacked by Damage, who also tracked down General Lane. At the symposium, it's revealed that Jimmy was actually invited for an anti-Superman debate called "The Superman Problem" where he has to go head to head with Lex Luthor.
- Lois and her father slip into the sewers and briefly escape Damage, and General Lane has a flashback to another moment of their shared training. As a teenager, Lois is growing distant as their constant moving due to his work means that she's not been able to keep any friends. At the same time, she's also feeling like her father's been distancing himself from her after her mother passed, and it's only caused more of a rift in their relationship. Still, they continued their survival training. Back in the present, General Lane tells Lois that while he was trying to prepare her for the world he believes now that there are things he wished differently.
- The two of them don't get too much time to explore this as Atomic Skull finds them in the sewer and attacks. Back at the symposium, Jimmy tries to defend Superman as someone who's only doing what's best for the Earth but Lex twists all of his words to better instill feel in Superman instead just because he's an alien. He urges humanity to better secure themselves against this alien threat, and Jimmy can't really find the words to debate against Lex shocks him by saying that Earth is just for the Earthlings.
- General Lane and Lois head to a pawn shop to speak with the one who tipped him off, Winslow Schott, who is ready to give the General a passport and a way out. But while Lois argues with her father about his desire to just leave, Deathstroke appears and it's revealed that Schott actually lured him out so that Deathstroke, Atomic Skull and Damage could kill him. Attacking Lois and her father, the fight eventually breaks its way into STAR Labs as the symposium debate continues.
- The two fight them off until Superman arrives, and Lois grabs a piece of tech that helps them to escape by turning them invisible. After the fight ends, Superman is the only one left in the STAR Labs wreckage while Lex walks out with the rest of the scientists. Using this as an example of how easily Superman destroyed all of the advanced technology they had developed to defend themselves, it really hammers his point home that Superman really could be dangerous to humanity. After this, Lex thanks Jimmy for inspiring him and Superman himself is shocked to see Jimmy might have had a hand in all of this too.
- Lois brings her father back to her own apartment, and he notes that anything's better than living with Clark. It's here he says something's off about Clark and he's weird, and Lois agrees. Clark overhears this as he's trying to check in on Lois, but sadly leaves before he hears her explain to her father that his being different is why she loves him. While Lois thanks her father for staying, General Lane is only focused on how she's been hurt in everything that happened through the day.
- Lois then leaves a message with Clark about how she's sad she couldn't get in touch with him, and they'll talk later, but this only makes Clark feel more alone and sad. It's here that he finally activates the connecting beacon to send a message to his cousin, where he introduces her and wonders if she's felt as alone as he does.
- The next day, Lois finds her father slipped out in the middle of the night, and a final flashback revealed that what separated them in the first place was that her father disappeared and forced her to search through a forest to find him. Revealing it to be a final test, she's angered that he would have attempted something so heartbreaking (as she though he abandoned her) in the first place and thus decides to just live on her own in spite of him.
- As the episode ends, it's revealed that Lex and Amanda Waller are getting the full support from STAR Labs, the Pentagon, and other scientists are now in full support in dealing with Superman. Meanwhile while Lex states that Earth will be safer than ever with all of them in charge, the mysterious Kryptonian armor seen in the first episode is now hovering over Earth.
