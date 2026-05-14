First Look at New Reign of the Supermen Adaptation Revealed in My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Trailer

My Adventures with Superman is making its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim with Season 3 this June, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with a trailer at last. My Adventures with Superman first introduced DC Comics fans to a new anime take on these classic characters three years ago, and has been a runaway hit ever since. Thankfully, following the end of its second season, a third was quickly revealed to be in the works. Now we’re finally going to see this new season next month.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be premiering with Adult Swim this June, and will be taking on the releases. Much like fans have seen with all of the other characters and ideas thus far, My Adventures with Superman will be showing off its own interpretations on some new additions in the third season. You can check out the first trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 below as shared by Adult Swim.

When Does My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Come Out?

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will be premiering with Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami programming block, and will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. The main trio will be reprising their roles from the first two seasons with Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. And following her debut in the second season, Kiana Madeira will be returning as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl as she’s brought into the main dynamic in full.

There are all sorts of new additions that we’ll see as part of the Reign of the Supermen arc such as Hank Crenshaw’s Cyborg Superman, and a new addition to the voice cast with Darren Criss (who voiced Superman in Superman: Man of Tomorrow) as Superboy. But there are likely going to be plenty of more new faces we’ll be introduced in the new season as Clark and the others need to deal with all sorts of major problems coming in their way. As for the new season’s story, we’ve gotten a new idea about that too.

What’s New for My Adventures with Superman Season 3?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

“Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he’s ready to settle down!,” Adult Swim’s synopsis for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 begins. “But Lois, who has finally become the Planet’s star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he’s still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who’s trying to find her place on Earth.” That’s already intriguing enough on its own, but that’s not all.

“In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together,” the synopsis continues. “Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?” , it’s only going to get bigger from here on out.

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