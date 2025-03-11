5 DC Characters Who Should Get a “My Adventures With” Series

My Adventures with Superman is one of the best superhero animated series of all time. The show combines the fun of slice of life anime with American superheroes, two great tastes that taste great together. It was recently announced that fans are getting a new My Adventures with… series, one starring the Green Lantern Jessica Cruz. This is an amazing idea and it should be just the beginning, as DC Comics is filled with amazing characters that could do very well in this kind of series. DC has almost a hundred years of characters, and using them in new ways is the best method to get more fans interested in both superheroes and DC Comics.

My Adventures with Superman works so well because it takes the mundane parts of Clark Kent and the fantastic parts of Superman to create an entirely new superhero experience. DC has plenty more characters that could fit into this mold, characters with great supporting casts who can make the slice of life superheroes stylings of My Adventure with… tell amazing stories. These five DC characters would be the best for this kind of series, giving fans fun new superhero stories.

Wally West

Wally West is the third Flash. He met Barry Allen because of his aunt Iris, and was a huge fan of the Flash. Barry decided that he wanted a sidekick, and replicated the accident that gave him his powers. Wally become Kid Flash, working with Barry, and helping to found the Teen Titans. After Barry’s death, Wally took up the mantle of the Flash, becoming an iconic hero, joining the Justice League, and starting a family. Wally West is considered by many the best Flash, and would be perfect for a My Adventures with… series.

Wally West’s stories can go in several directions. His story in the show can start during his time as a kid with Barry. It can show him as an adult Flash, meeting his future wife Linda, and trying to prove himself as a hero. Or the series can take up his tale after he already has a family, maybe focusing on Linda and their superpowered children Jai and Irey. Wally is a legend and is perfect for this kind of show.

Shazam

Shazam has one of the most interesting histories in comics. The character, originally known as Captain Marvel, was the first child superhero who wasn’t a sidekick, and even outsold Superman’s comics in the ’40s. DC sued and gained control of the character, and eventually brought him into the DC Multiverse. Since then, Shazam has never reached the heights of success that he did in the past, although he did become an important B-list DC character. Most fans know him from his DCEU movies, which definitely showed the potential of the character outside of comics.

Shazam comes tailor made with one of the coolest supporting families in comics, which is what makes a My Adventures with… series for the character so tantalizing. Mary Marvel and Shazam Jr. could be his Lois and Jimmy, with the series focusing on Mary, an amazing character who doesn’t often get a huge chance to shine. My Adventures with Shazam would make for an excellent series, one that would keep viewers coming back every week.

Aquaman

My Adventures with Aquaman may not seem like the best idea, but it would actually work much better than it seems. To begin with, it can put a lot of focus on Mera, a character who has always been one of the coolest superhero spouses of all time. Instead of taking place on the surface world, it could take viewers below the waves, and really flesh out the world of Atlantis. Just imagine undersea adventures in the My Adventures with… art style and seeing Aquaman and Mera sniping at each other. Plus, it can also bring a great character into the minds of casual fans — Aqualad.

Aqualad has a lame name, but he’s also a classic DC sidekick. Aqualad doesn’t have the pop culture cache of Dick Grayson or Supergirl, and giving the character a starring role in a My Adventures with Aquaman series would be just what the doctor ordered for the character. It could use the flavor of the My Adventures with… series and use it to bring some classic DC characters into the limelight they deserve.

Animal Man

DC has some weird characters that deserve more love, none more so than Animal Man. Animal Man is the avatar of the Red, the energy of all living animals. This has allowed him to take on the attributes of animals. He can fly, have super-strength and speed, claws, poison and venom glands, and basically do anything any animal on Earth — and beyond — can do. The character became one of the most acclaimed DC heroes ever after their 1989 series, a book that redefined Animal Man’s mythos for decades to come.

Animal Man has one of the best families in the history of comics, which is why a My Adventures with Animal Man series would be so great. Animal Man is married with kids, which gives him the perfect supporting cast. His wife Ellen, daughter Maxine, and son Cliff would be the perfect supporting cast for the show. How does a family deal with their father as a superhero and what kind of shenanigans can him and Maxine, who gains power of the Red, get into? It’s a great premise for a show like this that could pay dividends.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a member of DC’s Trinity, alongside Batman and Superman. She has her own family of sidekicks in the Wonder Girls. She has her love interest Steve Trevor and her best friend Etta Candy. She has the entire island of Themyscira and its Amazons. She’s also never had her own animated series and has rarely got the kind of love that Superman and Batman have. My Adventures with Wonder Woman could change that, and give fans a unique kind of Wonder Woman story.

The show can concentrate on a younger Diana on Themyscira, using her training as an Amazon as its focus. It can start when Wonder Woman leaves for Man’s World with Steve Trevor after his crash landing on Themyscira, using Steve, Etta, and Holliday Girls as the supporting cast. It could even use a Wonder Woman who has been around a while and use Wonder Girls Donna Troy, Cassie Sandsmark, and Yora Flor as its co-stars. There are multiple possibilities and all of them are good. Wonder Woman deserves her animated series and this show can be the one who gives it to her.