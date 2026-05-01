My Adventures With Superman Spin-Off Will Be Heavily Influenced by Anime

My Adventures With Superman recently confirmed that its third season will make landfall on June 13th this summer, bringing back Adult Swim’s Man of Steel. For the next season, Clark will get some company in Metropolis as the “Reign of the Supermen” storyline is the next big challenge for Superman. Alongside the Daily Planet’s return, Cartoon Network is planning to expand on this new take on the DC Universe by focusing on a green ring slinger who has long been a part of the comic book universe’s heroic roster. In a recent interview with series showrunner Jake Wyatt, the creative mind teases that the upcoming spin-off might not be what many expect.

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My Adventures With Green Lantern is the spin-off series that will follow protagonist Jessica Cruz as she joins the Corps, with Wyatt confirming that she will have a cameo in My Adventures With Superman’s third season. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner spoke about Cruz’s upcoming adventure and which Toonami anime will inspire it: “We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it’s gonna be a minute. Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there’s a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It’ll be really clear once we start dropping promos what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We’re not subtle, people.” While the specific Toonami anime isn’t confirmed, Sailor Moon seems like a tailor-made fit for this new take on the Green Lantern Corps.

A Certain Shade of Green

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Before we witness Cruz taking on the ring, DC Studios is planning to release a live-action series focusing on two of the most famous Green Lanterns around, Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart. Lanterns will release on August 16th this summer, promising to expand on the Green Lantern Corps following the debut of Guy Gardner in 2025’s Superman. While My Adventures With Green Lantern takes place in a different universe from what we’ve seen in James Gunn’s universe, it’s sure to have quite a bit in common with what we’ve seen in the comics and will see in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

As for the future of My Adventures With Superman, a fourth season has yet to be confirmed by Adult Swim, though showrunner Jake Wyatt is crossing his fingers that Clark Kent and company will return following season three. In fact, in the recent interview, Wyatt confirmed that he has a meeting with DC Studios’ heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, laying out what the creative team would do with a fourth season. The showrunner also noted that if fans want more season, they need to show their support, “Please watch the show on Adult Swim, on Toonami, and then HBO Max, and maybe we’ll get a season 4.”

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