My Adventures With Superman Reveals First Look at Next DC Icon Anime Makeover (With a Returning Superman)

My Adventures with Superman is coming back to Adult Swim this Summer with Season 3 of the anime inspired series, and has dropped the first look at the next DC icon getting a makeover next. My Adventures with Superman has been a breath of fresh air as the new series has given fans a whole new take on the DC Comics superhero. Introducing a Superman who is just really starting out his career at the Daily Planet, it’s been full of all kinds of cool anime takes on many popular heroes and villains.

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My Adventures with Superman will be premiering on Adult Swim this June, and Season 3 of the series will be adapting the famous Reign of the Supermen arc from the original comics. Previously teased to include new additions to the lore like Cyborg Superman and Superboy in concept art and more shared in the past, Collider has dropped the first full look at Superboy’s anime makeover for My Adventures with Superman Season 3. Check it out below.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 to Debut New Take on Superboy

Courtesy of Collider / Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be as part of the Toonami programming block, and will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. It will be adapting the Reign of the Supermen arc from the comics, which has been teased a bit by the first two seasons so far. Characters like Hank Crenshaw and Steel have already been seen in prior episodes, but Superboy and Cyborg Superman will help to fully flesh out the arc.

It’s also been announced that Superboy, Connor Kent, will be voiced by Darren Criss in the series. This is a pretty cool get for My Adventures with Superman as Criss has experience with bringing a Superman to life in the past with some of the more recent DC Animated Universe films like Superman: Man of Tomorrow and Justice League: Warworld. But it also showcases the strength of the voice cast stacked with all kinds of talent like The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, who voices Clark Kent himself.

What’s New for My Adventures with Superman Season 3?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Speaking to , Quaid teased a bit about the work on My Adventures with Superman Season 3, “I don’t know the exact date for when it comes back,” Quaid stated. “I know that it is coming along. I’ve gone back and done more recording and more ADR. It is on the way, I promise you. Guys! It’s on the way, and it’s happening. I’m really excited for this season too. I think it’s delightful. What I love about being in The Boys and this show is that it’s both sides of the superhero coin. The Boys is like the gritty, dark, super-violent side, and then Superman, he just wants to save a puppy.”

My Adventures with Superman‘s producers have teased major villains like Lex Luthor becoming more like their comic counterparts compared to before, and even more major characters coming such as Jessica Cruz’s Green Lantern, who is currently set in the timeline with her own series, My Adventures with Green Lantern.

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HT – Collider