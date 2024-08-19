My Dress-Up Darling Debuts Adorable Hello Kitty Collab

My Dress-Up Darling is teaming up with Sanrio in an adorable new collaboration with Hello Kitty. My Dress-Up Darling has been on the verge of a big comeback in the last few weeks in particular as not only has the manga reached a major turning point in the story between Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, but the franchise has also been in the works on an anime continuation releasing some point in the future. While we have to wait a bit longer to see what’s next in that regard, the franchise has been keeping the flames alive in some cute new ways.

My Dress-Up Darling has announced a new team up with Sanrio in a new pop up shop opening in Japan that features the characters together with Hello Kitty in some exclusive new merchandise. This has also resulted in some adorable art for Marin and the others involved in the team up as the cosplay artist has taken on some new looks for the upcoming team up. You can check out the preview for the My Dress-Up Darling and Hello Kitty collaboration below ahead of its debut:

https://x.com/PS_in_Laforet/status/1824355497618878652

Is There a My Dress-Up Darling Season 2?

Following the end of its first season in 2022, My Dress-Up Darling announced that the anime would be continuing with a new project but it has yet to confirm what form this new project will take. It can either be a new OVA, movie, or even a Season 2 as fans are requesting, but it’s still too early to tell as there are no potential release details either. There’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime’s first season to see what all the buzz is about, however, and you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what goes down in My Dress-Up Darling as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”