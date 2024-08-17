My Dress-Up Darling Highlights Marin in New Summer Poster

My Dress-Up Darling is capping off the end of the Summer 2024 anime season with a special new poster highlighting Marin Kitagawa. My Dress-Up Darling has been really hitting a stride with fans in the last week specifically thanks to some big events happening in the latest chapters of the manga releasing overseas, and thus it’s sparked a renewed interest in the franchise as fans wait for the anime to return. Following the debut of the TV anime back in 2022, My Dress-Up Darling has since been in the works on some kind of proper follow up project.

My Dress-Up Darling is still keeping fans in the dark about the progress of that new anime project, but thankfully the franchise is still going strong with new ways to celebrate the anime. My Dress-Up Darling will be opening up a special pop-up shop in Japan beginning on August 24th, and these goods will feature a new illustration of the main heroine, Marin, as she getting cool for the Summer. You can check out the new artwork for Marin Kitagawa as part of the My Dress-Up Darling pop-up below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/PS_in_Laforet/status/1823630712131772845

What’s Next for My Dress-Up Darling?

Following the end of its first season in 2022, My Dress-Up Darling announced that the anime would be continuing with a new project but it has yet to confirm what form this new project will take. It can either be a new OVA, movie, or even a Season 2 as fans are requesting, but it’s still too early to tell as there are no potential release details either. There’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime’s first season to see what all the buzz is about, however, and you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what goes down in My Dress-Up Darling as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”