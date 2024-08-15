My Dress-Up Darling Finally DTRs With a Long-Awaited Kiss

When it comes to romantic comedies, nothing is more important than defining the relationship. To this day, we have seen untold relationships fizzle out as they failed to put down roots. For rom-coms like My Dress-Up Darling, fans have been waiting years for its couples to get their act together. And at last, the fandom can breathe easy as My Dress-Up Darling DTR’d after a long period of uncertainty.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for My Dress-Up Darling below! Read on with caution…!

This week, My Dress-Up Darling returned to Young Gangan with a new chapter, and the rom-com did not let up on fans. Readers turned in as Wakana Gojo met up with Kitagawa Marin like so many times before, but their talk was unlike anything we have seen. At long last, Gojo admitted his feelings for Kitagawa as he admitted he loved the girl as fans already knew.

Rather than leave him guessing, Kitagawa was quick to return her feelings. The girl all but jumped Gojo while telling him her feelings. Now, Kitagawa has laid out her own love for Gojo, and the new chapter ends with the pair kissing rather furiously. After all, the two have kept their love hidden away for ages, so they have a lot to let loose now that everything is out in the open.

For those keeping score, My Dress-Up Darling has kept fans on edge about this couple since it began in January 2018. Creator Shinichi Fukuda has put the two friends through a lot, but of course, that only strengthened the love Gojo and Kitagawa share. Now, all eyes are on the two are they must now navigate their new relationship, so here’s to wishing the couple the best.

Want to catch up on My Dress-Up Darling? You can find its hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world.”

What do you make of this latest rom-com confession? Do you approve of this My Dress-Up Darling cliffhanger?