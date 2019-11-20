My Hero Academia Reveals Adorable All Might Nendoroid

All Might may not be the hero he once was following his titanic clash against the villainous All For One, but Toshinori Yagi continues to be one of the most beloved and popular characters of the My Hero Academia franchise. Though the Symbol of Peace has transferred from All Might’s hands to Midoriya’s, it’s clear that fans still have a soft spot for the ever smiling professional hero. Now, a brand new piece of merchandise in the form of an adorable Nendoroid will be made available to those fans still clamoring to add another figurine of the “Symbol of Peace” to their My Hero Academia collection!

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the details for the upcoming smiling Nendoroid, perfectly portraying All Might in all his glory, with the figurine being made available for pre-order beginning on November 21st, though a firm release date has yet to be revealed:

The All Might Nendoroid…….IS HERE!!

GO BEYOND- PLUS ULTRA!!! 💪💪 He will be available for pre-order starting Thursday 11/21 around noon JST!! pic.twitter.com/0dzKnADpPm — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 19, 2019

All Might himself has had a big role in the storyline of My Hero Academia’s fourth season, with Tohsinori finally revealing more of his back story to his protege and heir apparent in Izuku. It was clear that Yagi loved his role as the Symbol of Peace and was reluctant to give it up, in fear that an heir apparent was ready to take the mantle from him. Before he was ready to retire, Sir Nighteye recommended he meet with the young hero Mirio, aka Lemillion, but before he could All Might ran into Midoriya.

If All Might had met Lemillion, one has to wonder if Mirio would have been the protagonist of the series and the next choice for the “Symbol of Peace”.

All Might isn’t the only My Hero Academia Nendoroid to be released, as several other heroes are currently available for purchase, including Midoriya, Bakugo, Froppy, and others!

Will you be picking up this All Might Nendoroid? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

