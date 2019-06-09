My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines an Aged-Up Pro Hero Deku

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is essentially one huge flashback as Izuku Midoriya began the story with the fact that this will all lead to him becoming the number one hero. Though the series may currently seem like it’s far away from that point, the assumption is that an adult Midoriya will one day make a future appearance. With no hints at his official adult Deku look on the horizon, fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what this will be.

Artist @ao.david23 (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their take on an aged-up Deku, and it’s probably a lot different from what you would expect. Check out this fresh take below!

This particular take on adult Izuku Midoriya has been a bit divisive among fans as they note the many changes to his costume, but there are some pretty neat ideas snuck into this concept. Not only does this imply that Midoriya will be taking more influences from Bakugo with his kneepads, but his cloth arms and legs seem to suggests that Midoriya has evolved his One For All mastery to such a point that he doesn’t need help from Hatsume’s gadgets.

While this is a divisive look, this also doesn’t outright state it’s an adult concept. This could very well be Midoriya in his twenties, and it does enforce that Midoriya will be keeping his fresh and young face for quite a while. But as the series continues, fans will be seeing Midoriya grow more and advance his powers.

This is especially true in the upcoming fourth season of the series, which is currently scheduled to premiere this October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.