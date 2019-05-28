My Hero Academia Reveals New Figures of Aizawa and More

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the most talked about action manga and anime franchises to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in recent years. Gaining popularity in both Japan and the United States (thanks to the Western superhero comic influences), My Hero Academia is flexing a bit of its muscle to expand itself into more and more collectible goodie releases.

While characters such as Midoriya, Bakugo, and Uraraka have gotten full collectible figure releases, the series is starting to widen this even further with characters like Shouta Aizawa. Check out the newest figure announcements below!

Banpresto will be coming out with three new figurines for Boku No Hero Academia featuring Kirishima and Todoroki from the AGE OF HEROES line of characters as well as Aizawa from the AMAZING HEROES line! Pre-order all characters today~https://t.co/pLECVldmDc pic.twitter.com/dkDsbA9rtW — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) May 22, 2019

As noted by retailer Aitai Kuji, Banpresto will be adding to My Hero Academia‘s AGE OF HEROES line of collectible statues with three new additions based on Shouta Aizawa, Shoto Todoroki, and Eijiro Kirishima later this October. Previous characters in this particular line were the previously mentioned Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, and Ochaco Uraraka so this is a good swath of interesting choices for those looking to collect more of this line.

Although Kirishima and Todoroki have had collectible statues released before this (series creator Horikoshi even celebrated the release of the newest Kirishima statue), Banpresto’s AGE OF HEROES line is an admittedly more affordable collectible option for those My Hero Academia fans who want to show their love of the series with high quality figures but are working with a limited budget.

With three more heroes joining this collection, fans will definitely be keeping an eye to see which characters come next as there are plenty of popular heroes and even villains to choose from. Which characters would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.