New My Hero Academia Chart Breaks Down All Of Bakugo’s Insults

Bakugo, the explosive, hot headed rival to Midoriya, is a character that is loved by many thanks to his short temper and curt exchanges with his classmates in Class 1-A at UA Academy. Recently, a book that was created to honor the series of My Hero Academia, has documented and featured all of the insults that the explosive hero has hurled at his classmates throughout the franchise. Though Bakugo did manage to win the original student tournament, defeating all challengers in his way, his terrible demeanor proved that the hero community is always a tad stand off-ish when it comes to inviting the young hothead to their ranks.

Twitter User and Translator AitaiKiMochi shared this page from the book, Boku No Hero Academia Ultra Analysis, that breaks down the hilarious, and sometimes cruel, insults that the powerful hero in training throws at his classmates, or really anyone, that happens to get on his bad side (which is nearly everyone):

There’s a random page from the BNHA ULTRA ANALYSIS book where it shows a couple of Bakugou’s insulting nicknames as well as some counterattacks from other students (not from Class A). The page is called “A Magical Explosion of Words, Bakugou’s Nicknames for Small Fry!” pic.twitter.com/jmZSntD0o9 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 24, 2019

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia, Bakugo find himself currently playing catch up, having basically been brought down a notch in his studies thanks to past indiscretions, alongisde the fire ice hero that is Todoroki, son of Endeavor. Though the focus of the series right now is on Midoriya, the manga is giving the exploding hero far more screen time. Joining both Deku and Todoroki on a new work study, the harsh hero is working under the current number one hero, Endeavor, to learn as much as he can before the war begins against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Definitely part of Bakugo’s “charm” is his ability to cut through anyone with his harsh tongue, and we don’t foresee that changing any time in the near future.

What is your favorite insult delivered by Bakugo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

