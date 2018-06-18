‘My Hero Academia’ Proves All For One is the Deadliest Villain Yet

My Hero Academia is no stranger to deadly villains as the series has introduced major killers like Shigaraki, the Nomus, and Hero Killer Stain, but fans quickly understood that the latest villain, All For One was the deadliest villain yet.

The latest episode fully cemented All For One’s status as the darkest villain by far as not only does his quirk allow him to increase his power at dangerous rates, he’s not above playing dirty with people’s lives in order to succeed.

The battle between All For One and All Might came to its stunning conclusion, but before All For One was ultimately defeated he picked at every one of All Might’s weaknesses. Constantly egging him on in order to reveal his secret to the world (which he’s successful in), he’s in control the entire fight. When All Might is at his lowest, All For One reveals he only raised Shigaraki because he’s All Might’s mentor’s grandson but because it would hurt All Might the most when he found out.

Not only is his mentality deadly, which implies that him getting captured at the end of the episode was part of his plan as well, his Quirk easily keeps All Might at bay. All Might can only defeat All For One when he pours every bit of his One For All power into his arm for the United States of Smash.

And this was all after he succeeded in getting Shigaraki and the other villains out of danger as well. Despite All Might being successful in the end, there’s a lingering sense that this was All For One’s end goal. That’s what makes him deadliest of all as he sought out to “kill” the All Might icon, and he succeeded.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.