Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Stunned Fans With All For One’s Terrifying Debut

My Hero Academia has slowly been leading to the reveal of the League of Villains’ mastermind over […]

By

My Hero Academia has slowly been leading to the reveal of the League of Villains’ mastermind over its three seasons, and fans finally saw what the fuss was all about as All For One took action for the first time.

Not only did his introduction provide one of the most brutal mid-credits scenes in the series to date, the mix between his dialogue, design, and overwhelming power has really impressed fans who did not expect to see such a terrifying villain in the anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were wondering how the series would top previous villains like Shigaraki and Hero Killer Stain, but All For One already made his mark by seemingly taking out a good deal of heroes in one foul swoop.

Fans are all in on the series as they wait for more of this mysterious villain, so read on to see what everyone is saying about All For One’s big anime debut. Let us know how you felt about it in the comments as well!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

@YonkouProd

@YourAnimeGuy

@wollemhsramj

@SunEaterHero

@IgnoreAllLaws

@monkeydluuuffy

@TheRealKidOtaku

@RobiGeek

@OmarBangoura

@NickNBeauty

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts