‘My Hero Academia’ Stunned Fans With All For One’s Terrifying Debut

My Hero Academia has slowly been leading to the reveal of the League of Villains’ mastermind over its three seasons, and fans finally saw what the fuss was all about as All For One took action for the first time.

Not only did his introduction provide one of the most brutal mid-credits scenes in the series to date, the mix between his dialogue, design, and overwhelming power has really impressed fans who did not expect to see such a terrifying villain in the anime series.

Fans were wondering how the series would top previous villains like Shigaraki and Hero Killer Stain, but All For One already made his mark by seemingly taking out a good deal of heroes in one foul swoop.

Fans are all in on the series as they wait for more of this mysterious villain, so read on to see what everyone is saying about All For One’s big anime debut. Let us know how you felt about it in the comments as well!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

@YonkouProd

The All For One OST is greatness. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 2, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

I’m ready for that All Might vs All For One fight mane pic.twitter.com/IPuylwNFtp — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) June 2, 2018

@wollemhsramj

Idk what to say man, but All for One’s entrance has to be one of the better villian entrances of all time, just pure fear across everyones face, its indescribable pic.twitter.com/1PKifN15sb — Jeremiah 竜王 (@wollemhsramj) June 2, 2018

@SunEaterHero

ENTER SYMBOL OF EVIL

ALL FOR ONE pic.twitter.com/dvqoBXg6DO — Tamaki Amajiki (@SunEaterHero) June 2, 2018

@IgnoreAllLaws

All Might vs All for one soon… pic.twitter.com/YwwfbXQ8Es — IgnoreAlllaws @ AX2018 (@IgnoreAllLaws) June 2, 2018

@monkeydluuuffy

My Hero Academia just keeps getting better, Deku boutta barf, looks like All Might versus All For One is goin down sooner than I expected ????? pic.twitter.com/D53pUTlQGM — Black Boku No Attack Deadly Ghoul Hunter (@monkeydluuuffy) June 2, 2018

@TheRealKidOtaku

Did you guys enjoy the new mha episode? All for one’s appearance sent chills down my spine. Studio Bones is doing a great job — Kid (@TheRealKidOtaku) June 2, 2018

@RobiGeek

WHAT THE ABSOLUTE FUCK!?



HOLY SHIT ALL FOR ONE IS FUCKING WOW BRO #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3



Not to mention they fucking showed us an IMAGINE of the main cast dead just because of how strong AFO is. Am I watching an anime anymore or a fucking horror movie!? — Robi (@RobiGeek) June 2, 2018

@OmarBangoura

THIS MAN ALL FOR ONE JUST PULLED UP AND HE’S ALREADY MURKIN — Omar Bangoura (@OmarBangoura) June 2, 2018

@NickNBeauty