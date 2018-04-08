‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Major All Might Battle

The first episode of My Hero Academia‘s third season has kicked off with a bang, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed something about the series’ new opening theme sequence that teases major manga events down the line.

The series is teasing a major All Might battle fans won’t want to miss. Read on for an explanation of the tease, but there are major spoilers for My Hero Academia below. Only read if you want to know.

In the opening sequence (scored along to UVERworld’s “[ODD FUTURE]”) a black figure stands in the distance as a raging All Might thunderously crashes to the ground. All Might is fierce, and ready to stand down this foe. What is this teasing? It’s teasing the major battle at the end of the Hideout Raid arc, which fans should look forward to the anime adapting, in which All Might fights a villain who is essentially his counterpart, All For One.

In the manga, All For One is revealed to be the true leader of the League of Villains. In fact, he’s the villain that wounded All Might in the first place while receiving major wounds of his own. The two come to a confrontation of huge proportions as the two’s strength is incomparable. But this is after several major events through the arc involving the League of Villains that fans will not want to miss.

My Hero Academia’s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015

