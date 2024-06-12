My Hero Academia Celebrates All Might in Emotional New Promo

My Hero Academia became a hit not just thanks to Izuku Midoriya and his fellow students at Class 1-A but thanks to the professional heroes who have helped protect Hero Society. Of all the crime fighters that have become legendary, perhaps none have earned it more than Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might. While the former Symbol of Peace might have handed off most of his power to Deku to help forge the next generation, the shonen superhero series has released a new trailer focusing on All Might.

While All Might may no longer have strength and speed comparable to DC Comics' resident Kryptonian, he remains a pivotal part of the heroes' fight against All For One. As seen in the seventh season of My Hero Academia's anime, Toshinori has been working with Class 1-A and the remaining professional heroes to take down All For One and his massive hordes of villains looking to destroy Hero Society. Without diving into spoiler territory, the manga is currently exploring the "Epilogue Arc" of the series as the final battle has ended and now the pieces must be picked up following the casualties. Whatever the future holds for Hero Society, All Might's legacy is one that not many will forget.

All Might Is Here

The new My Hero Academia video was released to coincide with All Might's birthday, if you can believe it. Since Yagi has been so busy fighting evil while attempting to teach the next generation how to better handle their respective Quirks, it makes sense that he wouldn't have time to blow out any candles. Hopefully, All Might will survive the events of the anime to see more birthdays in the future.

This summer, we're about to see a very unexpected villain hit the silver screen as the fourth feature-length film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, as an enigmatic antagonist known as Dark Might has been teased. While little is known about the villain, he is the spitting image of the Symbol of Peace, which throws a massive curveball at the young heroes as they take on a figure who looks just like their favorite teacher.

Want to keep up to date on All Might and the various crime fighters of Hero Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.