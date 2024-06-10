My Hero Academia Epilogue Confirms a Major Class 1-A Exit

My Hero Academia is finally touching base with its title after a long, long war. If you did not realize, the manga has been busy with All For One and Shigaraki for the past 4.5 years, but now, the war is over. Deku's class is back together in their desks with Aizawa at the head. And in the latest My Hero Academia chapter, it confirms one student from Class 1-A is parting ways with UA High School.

The confession comes just as Deku's class kickstarts its second year, giving them the designation as Class 2-A. It is there Aizawa greets his students, but before class can start, Aoyama steps in to reveal his exit.

It turns out Aoyama has made the decision to leave UA High School, and the class has known about the option for some time. According to the student, the police and the school were willing to let Aoyama stay with Class 2-A, but he could not stand the thought. His entry to UA High School was made possible by All For One, and Aoyama is still reeling from the work he was forced to do for the villain. So as rebuilding from the war continues, Aoyama and his family need to regroup.

Still, Aoyama says he has not left his dreams of becoming a hero behind. The boy wants nothing more than to become a hero, but he must find a way to atone for his past sins. Aoyama promises he will one day be able to stand amongst his friends as a hero, and of course, everyone in class is eager to see that future pass.

With Aoyama leaving the school, Class 2-A has an open spot, and it has been filled already. It turns out Shinso is stepping up from the General Course to join the class. This means dynamics in Deku's class are about to shift, and only time will tell how Shinso pushes Class 2-A to be better.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can brush up on the manga using the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

