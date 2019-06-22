My Hero Academia Gets Cute With This Cheerleader All Might Cosplay

All Might has had a rough go of things in the last season of My Hero Academia, nearly losing all of his power when taking on his dark doppelganger in the form of All for One. Toshiniro Yagi inherited the power of “One For All” and used its amazing strength to make himself the “Symbol of Peace”, attempting to make the world a better place. One Reddit fan decided to bring her love of All Might to the surface by creating a cheerleading cosplay of the main man himself!

Reddit User Smolcanoftrash posted her genderbending cosplay that imagine All Might as a cheerleader:

Creating an All Might cheerleader is fitting as Yagi is perhaps the biggest cheerleader for his student, Midoriya, the aspiring hero Deku. As the “Symbol of Peace” felt that his strength was slipping due to his numerous super powered battles he had during his career, he needed to find a replacement and he needed to find one fast.

When All Might was dedicating time to fighting a rampaging slime monster, he noticed the heroics of Midoriya as the “quirkless” young student hurled himself at danger to save his friend/rival Bakugo. Telling Midoriya of his secret identity, Deku ate one of All Might’s hairs and the powers of One for All began transferring from one generation to the next.

Midoriya has had a rough time himself with the powers of All Might, originally unable to control the strength. Whenever he exerted his super strength, whatever limb was exerting it was broken nearly instantly. Deku managed to find a way around this recently by focusing most of his strength in his legs, rather than his punches, creating a unique heroic stature for himself outside of the shadow of All Might.

What do you think of this gender bending cosplay that shines a new spotlight on All Might? Do you think it makes sense that the wielder of One For All is a cheerleader considering his personality? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

