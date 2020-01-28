My Hero Academia Episode Makes Clever Merch Reference

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has officially taken its first step toward covering the Remedial Course and Culture Festival arcs, and to celebrate the occasion the series debuted a new set of opening and ending themes. Like many of the anime’s opening and ending themes, the new ending theme features quite a few notable Easter Eggs. Some of these highlight the anime’s future events, some pay tribute to fallen heroes, but not all of the cameos are as heavy as these. One notable set of Easter Eggs actually crosses over into the real world.

There’s one notable shot in the ending theme sequence that sees Izuku Midoriya sleepless in his room. While it’s a fairly heavy image that implies that Midoriya will be carrying the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc with his for quite some time, there’s also a few cameos from some merchandise that fans can actually go out and buy for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this helpful roundup from Gatlindragon on Reddit, each of the All Might figures in Midoriya’s room are based off of actual figures you can purchase such as the All Might Funko, All Might Nendoroid, and many more. Check out the helpful diagram below:

This collection of purchasable figures is far from a bit of product placement, and is most likely just a fun bit of inclusion from the anime’s staff. Seeing as how much of the in universe merchandise never quite reflects real world objects, this is certainly a fun new bit of combining our world with the anime! But this also opens up all sorts of fun new questions such as whether or not Funko, Banpresto, or GoodSmile are as popular brands of merchandise in Midoriya’s hero world as their are in ours?

Do you have any of these All Might collectibles yourself? What kind of My Hero Academia merchandise are you into? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.